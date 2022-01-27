 

ServiceNow, Levi Strauss rise; Tesla, Intel fall

 
Associated Press
Associated Press
 
 
Updated 1/27/2022 4:17 PM

NEW YORK -- Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes Thursday:

Tesla Inc., down $108.31 to $829.10.

 

The electric vehicle maker said a computer chip shortage will stop the company from rolling out new models in 2022.

Intel Corp., down $3.64 to $48.05.

The chipmaker gave investors a weak profit forecast.

ServiceNow Inc., up $44.27 to $528.69.

The maker of software that automates companies' technology operations reported strong fourth-quarter financial results.

Lam Research Corp., down $41.37 to $555.30.

The semiconductor equipment maker said supply chain problems worsened in December.

Edwards Lifesciences Corp., down $6.67 to $101.96.

The medical device maker's fourth-quarter earnings and revenue fell short of Wall Street forecasts.

United Rentals Inc., up $12.04 to $319.80.

The equipment rental company reported solid fourth-quarter financial results and announced a $1 billion stock buyback plan.

by signing up you agree to our terms of service
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 

Seagate Technology Holdings Plc., up $7.37 to $103.68.

The electronic storage maker's fiscal second-quarter profit and revenue beat analysts' forecasts.

Levi Strauss & Co., up $1.70 to $22.02.

The jeans maker's fourth-quarter financial results beat Wall Street forecasts.

0 Comments
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 
Article Comments
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 