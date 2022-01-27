Grains mostly lower, Livestock mixed

Wheat for Mar. declined 18 cents at $7.77 a bushel; Mar. corn was off 1.75 cents at $6.2525 a bushel, Mar. oats fell 2.25 cents at $6.55 a bushel; while Mar. soybeans rose 8.25 cents at $14.4825 a bushel.

Beef was mixed and pork was lower on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange. Feb. live cattle was off .23 cent at $1.3782 a pound; Jan. feeder cattle was up .15 cent at $1.5887 a pound; while Feb. lean hogs fell 1 cent at $.8702 a pound.