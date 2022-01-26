Bogdanovic, Okongwu lead surging Hawks past Kings, 121-104

Atlanta Hawks guard Delon Wright (0) and Sacramento Kings guard Buddy Hield (24) battle for a loose ball in the first half of an NBA basketball game Wednesday, Jan. 26, 2022, in Atlanta. Associated Press

Atlanta Hawks' John Collins (20) drives against Sacramento Kings forward Marvin Bagley III (35) in the first half of an NBA basketball game Wednesday, Jan. 26, 2022, in Atlanta. Associated Press

Atlanta Hawks guard Bogdan Bogdanovic (13) goes up for a shot as Sacramento Kings center Richaun Holmes (22) defends in the first half of an NBA basketball game Wednesday, Jan. 26, 2022, in Atlanta. Associated Press

Atlanta Hawks head coach Nate McMillan reacts to an official's call in the first half of an NBA basketball game against the Sacramento Kings Wednesday, Jan. 26, 2022, in Atlanta. McMillan was charged with a technical foul. Associated Press

Atlanta Hawks forward Onyeka Okongwu (17) scores in the first half of an NBA basketball game against the Sacramento Kings Wednesday, Jan. 26, 2022, in Atlanta. Associated Press

Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young (11) goes up for a shot as Sacramento Kings guard Davion Mitchell (15) defends in the first half of an NBA basketball game Wednesday, Jan. 26, 2022, in Atlanta. Associated Press

Atlanta Hawks guard Bogdan Bogdanovic (13) drives against Sacramento Kings guard Buddy Hield (24) in the first half of an NBA basketball game Wednesday, Jan. 26, 2022, in Atlanta. Associated Press

ATLANTA -- Bogdan Bogdanovic scored 18 points in his return from a knee injury, Onyeka Okongwu also scored 18 off the bench and the Atlanta Hawks recovered from a slow start to beat the struggling Sacramento Kings 121-104 on Wednesday night.

The Hawks relied on their backups for their fifth consecutive win. Atlanta's bench outscored Sacramento's backups 70-24, including a 41-11 advantage in the first half.

Harrison Barnes led Sacramento with 28 points. The Kings suffered their fifth consecutive loss overall and 10th straight on the road.

Trae Young scored 17 points with 10 assists, but he and other starters were on the bench most of the second quarter when the Hawks outscored the Kings 46-17. After trailing by 14 points late in the first quarter, Atlanta led 67-50 at halftime.

Kings rookie Davion Mitchell, a native of Hinesville, Georgia, made his second start. Mitchell filled in for Terence Davis, who is out indefinitely with tendon damage in his right wrist.

Mitchell took advantage of the opportunity by scoring 20 points, including 10 of Sacramento's first 16.

Kings interim coach Alvin Gentry said before the game he expected his players to be motivated following Tuesday night's 128-75 loss at Boston.

'From just a personal pride standpoint, you have a tendency to dig in and try to play much better,' Gentry said.

The Kings' pride showed - at least in the opening period. Led by Mitchell, the Kings led 33-19 late in the first quarter.

Led by Bogdanovic, Okongwu, Danilo Gallinari and Lou Williams, Atlanta's bench erased the deficit.

Okongwu caught a pass from Williams with his right hand and threw down a one-handed jam to cap a 9-1 run to open the second period.

Bogdanovic, who returned after missing five games with right knee soreness, sank a 3-pointer to tie the game at 42 and then added two more baskets, including another 3, for a 47-42 lead.

Sacramento's biggest deficit was 30 points, at 90-60, in the third quarter.

Williams had 15 points while making each of his three 3-pointers.

TIP-INS

Kings: Richaun Holmes scored 12 points. ... Davis was injured in a hard fall in Tuesday night's loss at Boston. He was averaging 10.4 points per game, including a career-high 35 points on Jan. 19 against Detroit and 22 points the following game against Milwaukee. ... G De'Aaron Fox (left ankle) missed his third consecutive game.

Hawks: The team had no players on its injury report for the first time since Jan. 3, 2020. ... F De'Andre Hunter started and had nine points in 17 minutes after being listed as questionable with lower back discomfort. ... F Jalen Johnson was recalled from G League College Park.

UP NEXT

Kings: Continue a five-game road trip at Philadelphia on Saturday.

Hawks: Host Boston on Friday night.

