Man, teen charged with murder in death of Chicago girl, 8
Updated 1/26/2022 3:56 PM
CHICAGO -- A teenage boy and man were charged Wednesday with murder in last weekend's death of an 8-year-old Chicago girl who was shot in the head by a gunman targeting someone else on the city's Southwest Side.
Melissa Ortega of Chicago was walking on the street with her mother Saturday afternoon when someone fired shots at a 29-year-old alleged gang member who was leaving a nearby store, police have said. Police believe he was the intended target.
The girl was pronounced dead Saturday at a hospital.
