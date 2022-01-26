Grains mostly lower, livestock mixed.

CHICAGO -- Grain futures were mostly lower on Wednesday in early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade. Wheat for Mar. gained 22 cents at $8.1675 a bushel; Mar. corn rose 9.25 cents at $6.2775 a bushel; Mar. oats advanced 25 cents at $6.56 a bushel; while Mar. soybeans fell was up 6.50 cents at $14.10 a bushel.

Beef was higher and pork was lower on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Feb. live cattle rose 1.80 cents at $1.3837 a pound; Jan. feeder cattle was up .50 cent at $1.5887 a pound; Feb. lean hogs was off .40 cent at $.8690 a pound.