Grains mostly higher, Livestock higher

Wheat for Mar. declined 23 cents at $7.95 a bushel; Mar. corn rose 7 cents at $6.27 a bushel, Mar. oats was up 4.75 cents at $6.5725 a bushel; while Mar. soybeans advanced 32.75 cents at $14.40 a bushel.

Beef and pork were higher on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange. Feb. live cattle gained .95 cent at $1.3805 a pound; Jan. feeder cattle was up .17 cent at $1.5872 a pound; while Feb. lean hogs rose .57 cents at $.8802 a pound.