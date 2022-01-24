No. 1 South Carolina win 14th straight vs. Vanderbilt, 85-30

COLUMBIA, S.C. -- LeLe Grissett scored a season-high 14 points, Aliyah Boston is up to 12 straight games with a double-double, and No. 1 South Carolina got its 14th consecutive win over Vanderbilt in a 85-30 victory Monday night.

Grissett, a fifth-year senior, made her first start of the season in place of injured Zia Cooke and made a quick impact for the Gamecocks (18-1, 6-1 Southeastern Conference). Boston finished with 11 points, 12 rebounds, four assists, four steals and two blocks.

Brinae Alexander had 10 points to lead the Commodores (10-10, 1-5), who were held to their lowest point total of the season.

Behind Grissett's seven first-quarter points, South Carolina led 19-8 after 10 minutes and 42-15 by halftime.

The only drama on Monday was whether Boston, the 6-foot-5 All-American who had just six points and four rebounds at the break, would continue her dominating run.

She did, pulling down six boards in the third period and cracking double-digit scoring with a three-point play early in the final quarter. South Carolina's bench and the home crowd erupted in cheers when Boston powered up the streak-continuing basket.

The Gamecocks hadn't played since winning at Arkansas 61-52 on Jan. 16 and it looked like the break only helped.

It was Grissett's seventh career start in 132 games at South Carolina. She took the place of Cooke, who was out with a lower leg injury.

The Commodores struggled to take shots against South Carolina's height. Vanderbilt's tallest players are 6-2 while South Carolina has six players at that height or taller. That's why South Carolina had a 48-19 edge in rebounding.

THE BIG PICTURE

Vanderbilt: Commodores coach Shea Ralph has watched such dominance up close as a standout player and assistant coach at UConn. Her first team was worn down by the talented, smart Gamecocks.

South Carolina: The Gamecocks showed they can succeed even when their best players don't lead the way. Boston and Henderson will need to step up Thursday night when South Carolina faces No. 24 Mississippi.

SCHEDULE CHANGE

South Carolina was supposed to play No. 10 UConn at home Thursday night. Instead, the Gamecocks and Huskies called off the game so South Carolina could make up an SEC game against Ole Miss that was postponed due to COVID-19 concerns earlier this month.

UP NEXT

Vanderbilt: Hosts Kentucky on Thursday night.

South Carolina: Plays No. 24 Mississippi in a rescheduled game Thursday night.

