Several wounded in shooting in German city; gunman dead
Updated 1/24/2022 8:01 AM
BERLIN -- A lone gunman wounded several people at a lecture theatre in the southwest German city of Heidelberg on Monday, police said.
Police said in a brief statement that the perpetrator was dead, but didn't give details of how that happened.
They had earlier asked people on Twitter to avoid the Neuenheimer Feld area of Heidelberg, where the city's university is located.
Police didn't specify how many people were wounded, or how seriously.
