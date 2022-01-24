Belgium OKs 4th vaccine shot for immunocompromised people

A Pharmacist fills a syringe with the Moderna COVID-19 booster vaccine at the Antwerp Expo vaccine center in Antwerp, Belgium on Monday, Dec. 27, 2021. Belgium's health ministers have approved a recommendation to use a fourth dose of coronavirus vaccine to better protect people with a weakened immune system against the virus. Christie Morreale, the minister for public health in the federal government, said on Monday, Jan. 24, 2022 that she and her various regional counterparts have greenlighted the proposal made by the country's health council.

A vaccinator administers a Moderna booster vaccine to a woman at the Antwerp Expo vaccine center in Antwerp, Belgium on Monday, Dec. 27, 2021.

Two people help a woman overcome by tear gas during a demonstration against COVID-19 measures in Brussels, Sunday, Jan. 23, 2022.

Police set off a water cannon against protestors during a demonstration against COVID-19 measures in Brussels, Sunday, Jan. 23, 2022.

A man sits on the pavement as police confront protestors during a demonstration against COVID-19 measures in Brussels, Sunday, Jan. 23, 2022.

Protestors wave signs near a burning fire as they demonstrate against COVID-19 measures in Brussels, Sunday, Jan. 23, 2022.

A man plays a guitar as he walks by a line of police during a demonstration against COVID-19 measures in Brussels, Sunday, Jan. 23, 2022.

A man is detained during a demonstration against COVID-19 measures in Brussels, Sunday, Jan. 23, 2022.

A police officer walks by a damaged building in the European Union quarter during a demonstration against COVID-19 measures in Brussels, Sunday, Jan. 23, 2022.

Police confront protestors during a demonstration against COVID-19 measures in Brussels, Sunday, Jan. 23, 2022.

A protestor marches with a cross near EU headquarters during a demonstration against COVID-19 measures in Brussels, Sunday, Jan. 23, 2022. Cross reads 'The truth we are being lied to about'.

Protestors wave signs as they demonstrate against COVID-19 measures in Brussels, Sunday, Jan. 23, 2022.

A demonstrator stands amidst teargas during a demonstration against COVID-19 measures in Brussels, Sunday, Jan. 23, 2022.