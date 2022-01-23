 

Leicester throws away lead again to draw 1-1 with Brighton

  • Brighton and Hove Albion's Danny Welbeck celebrates scoring his sides first goal to equalise during their English Premier League soccer match against Leicester City at the King Power Stadium, Leicester, England, Sunday, Jan. 23, 2022. (Mike Egerton/PA via AP)

  • Brighton and Hove Albion's Leandro Trossard, right, in action with Leicester City's Caglar Soyuncu during their English Premier League soccer match at the King Power Stadium, Leicester, England, Sunday, Jan. 23, 2022. (Mike Egerton/PA via AP)

  • Leicester City's James Justin appeals for a penalty, during the English Premier League soccer match between Brighton and Hove Albion and Leicester City at the King Power Stadium, in Leicester, England, Sunday, Jan. 23, 2022. (Mike Egerton/PA via AP)

  • Brighton and Hove Albion's Neal Maupay, left, is challenged by Leicester City's Daniel Amartey, during the English Premier League soccer match between Brighton and Hove Albion and Leicester City at the King Power Stadium, in Leicester, England, Sunday, Jan. 23, 2022. (Mike Egerton/PA via AP)

Updated 1/23/2022 12:02 PM

LEICESTER, England -- Danny Welbeck recovered a point for Brighton as Leicester threw away another lead.

The striker's downward header from Neal Maupay's cross beat goalkeeper Kasper Schmeichel via the post in the 82nd minute to seal a 1-1 draw on Sunday.

 

Graham Potter's side have scored after the 80th minute in five of their last nine games to snatch points, this time canceling out Patson Daka's close-range goal from a minute into the second half.

Host Leicester narrowly avoided another complete collapse.

Days after conceding two stoppage-time goals to lose 3-2 to Tottenham, Leicester needed Youri Tielemans to clear off the line from Dan Burn and Schmeichel to save from Leandro Trossard to protect the draw.

It dented Leicester's lingering European hopes while a point will embolden the Seagulls, who remain four points above the 10th-place Foxes.

