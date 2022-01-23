 

American Bryan Reynolds loaned to Belgium's Kortrijk

 
By Associated Press
Associated Press
 
 
Updated 1/23/2022 12:50 PM

American defender Bryan Reynolds was loaned by Roma to Belgium's Kortrijk for the rest of the season on Sunday after he played sparingly under coach Jose Mourinho.

The 20-year-old joined Roma from Major League Soccer's Dallas at the end of last winter's transfer window and made five Serie A appearances during the second half of the season, including three starts.

 

His only Italian league appearance this season was for two minutes against Sassuolo on Sept. 12.

Reynolds also made two Europa Conference League appearances, for one minute against against Turkey's Trabzonspor on Aug. 19 and the entire match vs. Norway's BodÃ¸ on Oct. 21.

He made his U.S. national team debut in an exhibition against Northern Ireland and also appeared last month in a friendly against Bosnia and Herzegovina.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

0 Comments
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 
Article Comments
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 