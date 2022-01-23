Barrett scores 28 as Knicks beat Clippers 110-102

Los Angeles Clippers head coach Tyronn Lue works the bench during the second half of an NBA basketball game against the New York Knicks, Sunday, Jan. 23, 2022, in New York. Associated Press

Los Angeles Clippers guard Eric Bledsoe (12) drives against New York Knicks guard Immanuel Quickley (5) during the second half of an NBA basketball game, Sunday, Jan. 23, 2022, in New York. Associated Press

New York Knicks forward Obi Toppin (1) dunks against Los Angeles Clippers guard Luke Kennard, right, during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Sunday, Jan. 23, 2022, in New York. Associated Press

New York Knicks head coach Tom Thibodeau works the bench during the second half of an NBA basketball game against the Los Angeles Clippers, Sunday, Jan. 23, 2022, in New York. Associated Press

New York Knicks center Mitchell Robinson (23) doubles over in pain after an apparent injury alongside guard Alec Burks (18) during the second half of an NBA basketball game against the Los Angeles Clippers, Sunday, Jan. 23, 2022, in New York. Associated Press

Los Angeles Clippers guard Reggie Jackson (1) dribbles the ball up the court against New York Knicks guard Alec Burks (18) and center Nerlens Noel, right, during the second half of an NBA basketball game, Sunday, Jan. 23, 2022, in New York. Associated Press

New York Knicks guard RJ Barrett (9) dribbles the ball up the court during the first half of an NBA basketball game against the Los Angeles Clippers, Sunday, Jan. 23, 2022, in New York. Associated Press

NEW YORK -- RJ Barrett had 28 points, 14 rebounds and six assists, and the New York Knicks beat the Los Angeles Clippers 110-102 on Sunday.

Julius Randle had 24 points and nine rebounds, helping New York stop a three-game slide. Evan Fournier made four of the Knicks' 16 3-pointers and finished with 14 points.

Cam Reddish made his debut for New York after he was acquired from Atlanta in a Jan. 13 trade. The No. 10 pick in the 2019 NBA draft had two points and two rebounds in five minutes of action.

Reggie Jackson scored 26 points for the Clippers, and Ivica Zubac had 17 points and 13 rebounds. Los Angeles has lost seven of its last 10 games.

Barrett scored 17 to help the Knicks to a 66-61 halftime lead. New York shot 24 for 49 from from the field in the first half, including 11 for 21 from behind the 3-point range.

Alec Burks' 3-pointer lifted the Knicks to a 101-88 lead with 7:35 left in the fourth quarter.

Jackson then paced a 6-0 run with a floater and a 3-pointer for Los Angeles. But Randle responding with a driving layup and Fournier connected from long range to make it 106-94 with 4:52 left.

Terance Mann's dunk with 31.3 seconds left got the Clippers within six. But Burks made two foul shots to help the Knicks close it out.

TIP-INS

Clippers: Los Angeles is 7-5 against the Eastern Conference this season. '» Dropped to 8-13 on the road this season.

Knicks: Point guard Kemba Walker was held out due to a sore left knee. He is expected to play at Cleveland on Monday. ... Forward Mitchell Robinson left early in the third quarter after he sprained his left ankle.

UP NEXT

Clippers: Continue their eight-game road trip when they visit the Washington Wizards on Tuesday night.

Knicks: Visit the Cleveland Cavaliers on Monday night, their first of three games on the road.

___

More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/nba and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports