Chiefs rally past Buffalo 42-36 in OT in wild playoff game

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) looks to pass during the first half of an NFL divisional round playoff football game against the Buffalo Bills, Sunday, Jan. 23, 2022, in Kansas City, Mo.
Associated Press
Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) runs up field during the first half of an NFL divisional round playoff football game against the Kansas City Chiefs, Sunday, Jan. 23, 2022, in Kansas City, Mo.
Associated Press
Kansas City Chiefs running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire (25) runs from Buffalo Bills safety Micah Hyde (23) during the first half of an NFL divisional round playoff football game, Sunday, Jan. 23, 2022, in Kansas City, Mo.
Associated Press
Buffalo Bills wide receiver Gabriel Davis (13) celebrates with teammate Dawson Knox (88) after catching an 18-yard touchdown pass during the first half of an NFL divisional round playoff football game against the Kansas City Chiefs, Sunday, Jan. 23, 2022, in Kansas City, Mo.
Associated Press
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) is pressured by Buffalo Bills defensive end Mario Addison (97) during the second half of an NFL divisional round playoff football game, Sunday, Jan. 23, 2022, in Kansas City, Mo.
Associated Press
Kansas City Chiefs running back Jerick McKinnon (1) runs from Buffalo Bills cornerback Dane Jackson (30) during the second half of an NFL divisional round playoff football game, Sunday, Jan. 23, 2022, in Kansas City, Mo.
Associated Press
Kansas City Chiefs kicker Harrison Butker (7) reacts after missing a filed goal during the first half of an NFL divisional round playoff football game against the Buffalo Bills, Sunday, Jan. 23, 2022, in Kansas City, Mo.
Associated Press
Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) throws a pass over Kansas City Chiefs outside linebacker Ben Niemann (56) during the first half of an NFL divisional round playoff football game, Sunday, Jan. 23, 2022, in Kansas City, Mo.
Associated Press
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) looks to pass during the first half of an NFL divisional round playoff football game against the Buffalo Bills, Sunday, Jan. 23, 2022, in Kansas City, Mo.
Associated Press
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) throws a pass around Buffalo Bills defensive end Greg Rousseau (50) during the first half of an NFL divisional round playoff football game, Sunday, Jan. 23, 2022, in Kansas City, Mo.
Associated Press
Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Byron Pringle (13) catches a 2-yard touchdown pass ahead of Buffalo Bills safety Micah Hyde (23) during the first half of an NFL divisional round playoff football game, Sunday, Jan. 23, 2022, in Kansas City, Mo.
Associated Press
Kansas City Chiefs running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire (25) runs from Buffalo Bills cornerback Taron Johnson (24) during the first half of an NFL divisional round playoff football game, Sunday, Jan. 23, 2022, in Kansas City, Mo.
Associated Press
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) throws a pass during the first half of an NFL divisional round playoff football game against the Buffalo Bills, Sunday, Jan. 23, 2022, in Kansas City, Mo.
Associated Press
Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) runs from Kansas City Chiefs safety Juan Thornhill (22) during the first half of an NFL divisional round playoff football game, Sunday, Jan. 23, 2022, in Kansas City, Mo.
Associated Press
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) celebrates after throwing a touchdown pass during the first half of an NFL divisional round playoff football game against the Buffalo Bills, Sunday, Jan. 23, 2022, in Kansas City, Mo.
Associated Press
Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Byron Pringle (13) runs from Buffalo Bills middle linebacker Tremaine Edmunds (49) after catching a pass during the first half of an NFL divisional round playoff football game, Sunday, Jan. 23, 2022, in Kansas City, Mo.
Associated Press
Kansas City Chiefs outside linebacker Nick Bolton (54) celebrates after making a tackle during the first half of an NFL divisional round playoff football game against the Buffalo Bills, Sunday, Jan. 23, 2022, in Kansas City, Mo.
Associated Press
Buffalo Bills wide receiver Isaiah McKenzie (19) carries the ball up field during the first half of an NFL divisional round playoff football game against the Kansas City Chiefs, Sunday, Jan. 23, 2022, in Kansas City, Mo.
Associated Press
KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Patrick Mahomes found Travis Kelce in the corner of the end zone early in overtime, and the Kansas City Chiefs rallied to beat the Buffalo Bills 42-36 on Sunday night in a sizzling finish to a wild divisional-round weekend.
The lead changed hands three times in the final two minutes of regulation before Harrison Butker, who earlier missed a field goal and extra point, drilled a 49-yarder for Kansas City as time expired to force overtime.
The Chiefs won the coin toss, marched swiftly downfield against the NFL's top-ranked but exhausted defense, and right into their fourth straight AFC title game. They'll play the Bengals next Sunday night for a spot in the Super Bowl.
Mahomes finished with 378 yards passing and three touchdowns, including a 64-yarder to Tyreek Hill during the thrilling final minutes of regulation. The Chiefs ended the Bills' season inside Arrowhead Stadium for the second straight year.
Josh Allen did everything in his power to prevent it. He threw a go-ahead touchdown pass to Gabriel Davis with 1:54 left in the regulation, then another to Davis - his playoff-record fourth TD catch - with 13 seconds remaining.
Yet that was enough time for the Chiefs to set up Butker's tying kick.
Allen finished with 329 yards passing, and Davis with eight catches for 201 yards, in a loss even more devastating than their defeat to Kansas City in last year's AFC title game.
