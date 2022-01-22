Play suspended at EPL game due to drone hovering above field
Updated 1/22/2022 10:50 AM
LONDON -- Play was suspended in the first half of a Premier League match between Brentford and Wolverhampton on Saturday because a drone was hovering above the field.
The players were taken off the field by the referee in the 34th minute with the score at 0-0.
There had already been a long stoppage in play following a sickening clash of heads between Brentford teammates Mathias Jensen and Rico Henry, which left both bleeding heavily. They were both replaced by concussion substitutes.
___
More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports
Article Comments
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.