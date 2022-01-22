Play suspended at EPL game due to drone hovering above field

Players are escorted from the field as a drone is spotted on the stadium during the English Premier League soccer match between Brentford and Wolverhampton Wanderers at the Brentford Community Stadium in Brentford, England Saturday, Jan. 22, 2022. Associated Press

LONDON -- Play was suspended in the first half of a Premier League match between Brentford and Wolverhampton on Saturday because a drone was hovering above the field.

The players were taken off the field by the referee in the 34th minute with the score at 0-0.

There had already been a long stoppage in play following a sickening clash of heads between Brentford teammates Mathias Jensen and Rico Henry, which left both bleeding heavily. They were both replaced by concussion substitutes.

