Gladbach in crisis after 2-1 loss to Union, Dortmund wins

Leverkusen coach Gerardo Seoane gestures on the sidelines during the German Bundesliga soccer match between Bayer Leverkusen and FC Augsburg, at the Leverkusen BayArena, Germany, Saturday, Jan. 22, 2022. (Marius Becker/dpa via AP) Associated Press

Augsburg's Ricardo Pepi, left, pulls Leverkusen's Florian Wirtz by the jersey during the German Bundesliga soccer match between Bayer Leverkusen and FC Augsburg, at the Leverkusen BayArena, Germany, Saturday, Jan. 22, 2022. (Marius Becker/dpa via AP) Associated Press

Augsburg's Niklas Dorsch reacts after conceding a goal to make it 4:1 during the German Bundesliga soccer match between Bayer Leverkusen and FC Augsburg, at the Leverkusen BayArena, Germany, Saturday, Jan. 22, 2022. (Marius Becker/dpa via AP) Associated Press

Leverkusen's Karim Bellarabi (l-r), Mitchel Bakker, Patrik Schick, Florian Wirtz, scorer Moussa Diaby and Amine Adli cheer after the goal for 3:1 during the German Bundesliga soccer match between Bayer Leverkusen and FC Augsburg, at the Leverkusen BayArena, Germany, Saturday, Jan. 22, 2022. (Marius Becker/dpa via AP) Associated Press

Leverkusen's Amine Adli (l-r), Jeremie Frimpong and scorer Moussa Diaby celebrate after the goal for 4:1 during the German Bundesliga soccer match between Bayer Leverkusen and FC Augsburg, at the Leverkusen BayArena, Germany, Saturday, Jan. 22, 2022. (Marius Becker/dpa via AP) Associated Press

Dortmund's Erling Haaland leaves the pitch during a German Bundesliga soccer match between TSG 1899 Hoffenheim and Borussia Dortmund in Sinsheim, Germany, Saturday, Jan. 22, 2022. Associated Press

Hoffenheim's goal scorer Andrej Kramaric (2nd from left) celebrates with teammates after scoring the goal to make it 1:1 during the Bundesliga soccer match between TSG 1899 Hoffenheim and Borussia Dortmund in Sinsheim, Germany, Saturday, Jan. 22, 2022. (Uwe Anspach/dpa via AP) Associated Press

Dortmund's Erling Haaland reacts during a German Bundesliga soccer match between TSG 1899 Hoffenheim and Borussia Dortmund in Sinsheim, Germany, Saturday, Jan. 22, 2022. Associated Press

Dortmund's Mahmoud Dahoud, right, and Hoffenheim's Ihlas Bebou challenge for the ball during a German Bundesliga soccer match between TSG 1899 Hoffenheim and Borussia Dortmund in Sinsheim, Germany, Saturday, Jan. 22, 2022. Associated Press

Dortmund's Marco Reus celebrates after scoring his side's second goal during the Bundesliga soccer match between TSG 1899 Hoffenheim and Borussia Dortmund in Sinsheim, Germany, Saturday, Jan. 22, 2022. (Uwe Anspach/dpa via AP) Associated Press

Dortmund players celebrate after scoring their side's third goal during a German Bundesliga soccer match between TSG 1899 Hoffenheim and Borussia Dortmund in Sinsheim, Germany, Saturday, Jan. 22, 2022. Associated Press

Moenchengladbach's Kouadio Kon' celebrates after scoring during the Bundesliga soccer match between Borussia Moenchengladbach and 1. FC Union Berlin in Moenchengladbach, Germany, Saturday, Jan. 22, 2022. (Bernd Thissen/dpa via AP) Associated Press

Moenchengladbach coach Adolf Huetter reacts during the Bundesliga soccer match between Borussia Moenchengladbach and 1. FC Union Berlin in Moenchengladbach, Germany, Saturday, Jan. 22, 2022. (Bernd Thissen/dpa via AP) Associated Press

Union Berlin's Max Kruse, left, cheers with Union Berlin's Robin Knoche and Union Berlin's Rani Khedira after he scored the opening goal during the Bundesliga soccer match between Borussia Moenchengladbach and 1. FC Union Berlin in Moenchengladbach, Germany, Saturday, Jan. 22, 2022. (Bernd Thissen/dpa via AP) Associated Press

BERLIN -- Max Kruse scored twice for Union Berlin to leave Borussia MÃ¶nchengladbach in crisis on Saturday after a 2-1 defeat in the Bundesliga.

It was Gladbach's fourth straight loss at home, just days after its German Cup exit to second-division Hannover. The latest defeats pile the pressure on coach Adi HÃ¼tter, who was already under scrutiny after losing six of the last eight games across all competitions.

Gladbach is only three points above the relegation zone and HÃ¼tter said the team will be 'several weeks' without captain Lars Stindl, who injured his knee in training on Friday.

Union, which was only promoted to the Bundesliga in 2019, moved fourth, the last qualification place for the Champions League.

Donyell Malen set up three goals as second-place Borussia Dortmund held on to edge Hoffenheim 3-2 and cut the gap on Bayern Munich to three points. Bayern visits struggling Hertha Berlin on Sunday.

Erling Haaland, who scored the opening goal for Dortmund, went off in the second half with an apparent groin injury.

The 18-year-old Florian Wirtz starred, and Moussa Diaby scored a hat trick, as Bayer Leverkusen routed Augsburg 5-1 to consolidate third place.

Freiburg moved fifth with a 2-0 win over relegation candidate Augsburg, and last-place Greuther FÃ¼rth claimed its second win of the season with a 2-1 victory over Mainz.

Bochum hosts Cologne later Saturday.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

___

CiarÃ¡n Fahey on Twitter: https://twitter.com/cfaheyAP