Brest upsets defending champion Lille in French league

PARIS -- Brest upset Lille 2-0 on Saturday in the French league to return to winning ways and put an end to the defending champion's nine-match unbeaten run.

The hosts took the lead on their first attack after only three minutes thanks to an own-goal by Tiago Djalo, then withstood Lille's pressure throughout the match. Striker Steve MouniÃ© guaranteed Brest's first win this year by adding a second goal from the penalty spot in stoppage time.

Lille remained in eighth place, 18 points behind leader Paris Saint-Germain, which hosts Reims on Sunday. Brest moved up to 12th, trailing Lille by four points.

Djalo accidentally beat his own goalkeeper as he tried to clear a precise cross from RonaÃ«l Pierre-Gabriel. But the Portuguese defender lost his balance and fired the ball into the top corner instead.

American striker Timothy Weah, who has recovered from a quadriceps injury, made his first start since Dec. 1. He created a good chance for Lille just before halftime with a cutback cross for Jonathan David. The Canada striker took his chance with an instant strike and forced goalkeeper Marco Bizot to make a great diving save.

Lille dominated and pressed hard until the end.

Lille coach Jocelyn Gourvennec sent on new recruit Hatem Ben Arfa with 15 minutes left as a replacement for Burak Yilmaz. Exactly 265 days after his previous French league appearance, the former France international came close to snatching an equalizer but his effort from inside the box in the 88th minute was denied by Bizot.

A clumsy tackle from Zeki Celik on Franck Honorat then earned the hosts a late penalty that MouniÃ© converted.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports