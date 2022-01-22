The Latest: Barty, Nadal on court on Day 7 Australian Open

Ash Barty of Australia serves to Camila Giorgi of Italy during their third round match at the Australian Open tennis championships in Melbourne, Australia, Friday, Jan. 21, 2022. Associated Press

MELBOURNE, Australia -- The Latest at the Australian Open on Sunday (all times local):

11:35 a.m.

Play has started on Day 7 at the Australian Open and the temperature is expected to top 93 degrees Fahrenheit (34 Celsius) as the fourth round begins.

Former U.S. Open finalist Madison Keys faces a tough encounter with eighth-seed Spaniard Paola Badosa in the first of the fourth-round matches on Rod Laver Arena on Sunday.

Later, top-ranked Ashleigh Barty will continue her bid to break a long Australian Open drought when she plays No. 60-ranked Amanda Anisimova. Barty is aiming to be the first Australian woman to win the championship here since 1978.

The 20-year-old Anisimova saved two match points in a stunning upset of defending champion Naomi Osaka in the third round.

In the men's draw, Rafael Nadal will continue his quest for a men's record 21st Grand Slam singles title when he takes on French left-hander Adrian Mannarino, while No. 3 Alexander Zverev faces a tricky match against Canada's Denis Shapovalov.

Other matches include No. 7 Matteo Berrettini against Pablo Carreno Busta, and No.17 Gael Monfils meeting Serbia's Miomir Kecmanovic.

Two-time Australian Open champion Victoria Azarenka plays French Open champion Barbora Krejcikova and Jessica Pergula faces fifth-seed Maria Sakkari.

