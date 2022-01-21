Romania hits pandemic record of nearly 20,000 infections

BUCHAREST, Romania -- Romania on Friday hit a new pandemic record of 19,649 COVID-19 infections amid a rapid rise of cases, but hospitalizations and deaths remain significantly lower compared to the previous wave, official data shows.

Just a month ago Romania was registering fewer than a thousand coronavirus infections a day. But daily cases have skyrocketed since the emergence of the highly transmissible omicron variant.

Despite the record case number, only 49 deaths were reported, compared with several hundred a day during October and November. Of the 49, 43 were unvaccinated, authorities said.

The head of Romania's Department for Emergency Situations, Raed Arafat, told a news conference Thursday that vaccination 'remains the solution to avoid serious illness.'

'Unfortunately, none of the young people who died in the last 24 hours were vaccinated,' he said. 'And the percentage of those who die, of those who are in (ICUs), are mostly unvaccinated people, a situation that could have been prevented - if they were vaccinated.'

Romania is the EU's second-least vaccinated nation against COVID-19, with just 49% of adults being double-jabbed against COVID-19, compared with a bloc average of 80%. Over the past week, Romania has administered fewer than 20,000 jabs a day, official data shows.

Dragos Zaharia, a primary care doctor at the Marius Nasta Institute of Pneumology in Bucharest, said it's a 'big relief' that outpatient evaluations in his hospital are this time resulting in 'a minimal number of admissions.'

'The cases are much less severe than in the delta wave. I am not expecting a big impact on hospitalizations and deaths,' he told The Associated Press. 'It seems the pandemic end is near.'

