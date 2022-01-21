Saudi-led coalition says Yemen prison hit by airstrike hadn't been reported to UN, Red Cross as a protected site
Updated 1/21/2022 10:23 PM
DUBAI, United Arab Emirates -- Saudi-led coalition says Yemen prison hit by airstrike hadn't been reported to UN, Red Cross as a protected site.
Article Comments
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.