Young leads Atlanta into matchup against Minnesota

Minnesota Timberwolves (22-22, seventh in the Western Conference) vs. Atlanta Hawks (18-25, 12th in the Eastern Conference)

Atlanta; Wednesday, 7:30 p.m. EST



FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Hawks -2.5; over/under is 233.5

BOTTOM LINE: Trae Young and the Atlanta Hawks square off against the Minnesota Timberwolves. Young is currently fourth in the NBA averaging 27.7 points per game.

The Hawks have gone 9-11 at home. Atlanta is 11-5 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents and averages 11.7 turnovers per game.

The Timberwolves are 10-12 in road games. Minnesota is seventh in the Western Conference with 24.5 assists per game led by D'Angelo Russell averaging 7.0.

The teams square off for the second time this season. The Hawks won the last matchup on Dec. 7. Young scored 29 points points to help lead the Hawks to the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Young is averaging 27.7 points and 9.4 assists for the Hawks. Danilo Gallinari is averaging 1.8 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Atlanta.

Russell is averaging 18.6 points and seven assists for the Timberwolves. Anthony Edwards is averaging 22.5 points over the last 10 games for Minnesota.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hawks: 3-7, averaging 112.6 points, 40.9 rebounds, 24.2 assists, 6.3 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 46.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 119.7 points per game.

Timberwolves: 6-4, averaging 117.1 points, 45.6 rebounds, 27.8 assists, 9.3 steals and 6.3 blocks per game while shooting 47.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 110.3 points.

INJURIES: Hawks: Bogdan Bogdanovic: out (knee), Clint Capela: out (ankle).

Timberwolves: Jordan McLaughlin: out (health and safety protocols).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.