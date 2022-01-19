 

Starbucks nixes vaccine mandate after Supreme Court ruling

  • A sign bearing the corporate logo hangs in the window of a Starbucks open only to take-away customers in this photograph taken Monday, April 26, 2021, in southeast Denver. Starbucks is no longer requiring its U.S. workers to be vaccinated against COVID-19, reversing a policy it announced earlier this month. The Seattle coffee giant says, Wednesday, Jan. 19, 2022, it's responding to last week's ruling by the U.S. Supreme Court.

By DEE-ANN DURBIN
Associated Press
 
 
Updated 1/19/2022 11:42 AM

Starbucks is no longer requiring its U.S. workers to be vaccinated against COVID-19, reversing a policy it announced earlier this month.

In a memo sent Tuesday to employees, the Seattle coffee giant said it was responding to last week's ruling by the U.S. Supreme Court. In a 6-3 vote, the court rejected the Biden administration's plan to require vaccines or regular COVID testing at companies with more than 100 workers.

 

'We respect the court's ruling and will comply,' Starbucks Chief Operating Officer John Culver wrote in the memo.

On Jan. 3, Starbucks said it would require all employees to be vaccinated by Feb. 9 or face a weekly COVID test requirement. At the time, Culver said it was the responsibility of Starbucks' leadership 'to do whatever we can to help keep you safe and create the safest work environment possible.'

In Tuesday's memo, Culver said the company continues to strongly encourage vaccinations and booster shots.

Starbucks required workers to reveal their vaccination status by Jan. 10. The company said Wednesday that 90% have reported and the 'vast majority' are fully vaccinated. Starbucks wouldn't say what percent of workers are not fully vaccinated.

Starbucks employs 228,000 people in the U.S.

