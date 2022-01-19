Grains higher, Livestock mixed

Wheat for Mar. gained 27.50 cents at $7.9650 a bushel; Mar. corn rose 11 cents at $6.1050 a bushel, Mar. oats was up 8.75 cents at $6.5550 a bushel; while Mar. soybeans advanced 30 cents at $13.9125 a bushel.

Beef was mixed and pork was higher on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange. Feb. live cattle rose .80 cent at $1.3855 a pound; Jan. feeder cattle was off .05 cent at $1.6140 a pound; while Feb. lean hogs was up .70 cent at $.8230 a pound.