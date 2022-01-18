 

49ers' Garoppolo dealing with right shoulder, thumb injuries

                                                                                                                                                                                                   
    San Francisco 49ers middle linebacker Fred Warner, left, celebrates with quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo (10) after the 49ers defeated the Dallas Cowboys in an NFL wild-card playoff football game in Arlington, Texas, Sunday, Jan. 16, 2022. Associated Press

    San Francisco 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo (10) attempts to defend against Dallas Cowboys cornerback Anthony Brown (30) who intercepted a pass thrown by Garoppolo in the second half of an NFL wild-card playoff football game in Arlington, Texas, Sunday, Jan. 16, 2022. Associated Press

 
By JOSH DUBOW
Associated Press
 
 
Updated 1/18/2022 9:13 PM

SANTA CLARA, Calif. -- San Francisco 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo is dealing with injuries to his right thumb and right shoulder as he prepares for Saturday's divisional round playoff game at Green Bay.

Garoppolo was limited at practice Tuesday for the 49ers (11-7). He played through the thumb injury the past two weeks after missing one game, and hurt his shoulder in the first half of last week's 23-17 playoff win over Dallas.

 

'It's playoff football,' Garoppolo said. 'We know what time it is. No time to rest right now.'

Garoppolo struggled in the second half against the Cowboys, going 5 for 11 for 39 yards and an interception.

'Every throw is impacted," he said. "It's a shoulder injury, so any type of throw, you're going to feel it. It's going to change things. But it's similar to when I was first dealing with the thumb. My body's learning and I have to adapt to it.'

When asked whether the thumb or shoulder bothered him more, Garoppolo simply answered 'Yes. I don't know. They're pretty close.' But he added that he expects to be able to start Saturday night against the Packers (13-4).

The Niners will have rookie QB Trey Lance ready if Garoppolo has any setbacks. Lance started two games this season when Garoppolo was hurt, including a Week 17 win over Houston.

Linebacker Fred Warner was also limited in practice after hurting his ankle Sunday but is confident he will be able to play against Green Bay after getting good results back from an MRI earlier in the week.

NOTES: DE Nick Bosa (concussion) and DE Jordan Willis (ankle) didn't practice but the Niners are hopeful Bosa can clear protocols this week and play. ... RB Eli Mitchell (knee), CB Ambry Thomas (knee), Dre Greenlaw (groin), LB Azeez Al-Shaair (knee), S Talanoa Hufanga (knee) and LB Marcell Harris (Achilles) were all limited.

More AP NFL coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

