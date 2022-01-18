Grains mostly higher, livestock mixed.
Updated 1/18/2022 11:05 AM
CHICAGO -- Grain futures were mostly higher on Tuesday in early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade. Wheat for Mar.gained 22.75 cents at $7.6450 a bushel; Mar. corn rose 9 cents at $5.9725 a bushel; Mar. oats advanced 31.50 cents at $6.3375 a bushel; while Mar. soybeans was off 5.50 cents at $13.64 a bushel.
Beef was lower and pork was higher on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.
Dec. live cattle rose 1.18 cents at $1.3815 a pound; Jan. feeder cattle was off .05 cent at $1.6205 a pound; Feb. lean hogs was unchanged at $.8080 a pound.
