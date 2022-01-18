Grains mostly higher, Livestock mixed
Updated 1/18/2022 3:46 PM
Wheat for Mar. gained 27.50 cents at $7.69 a bushel; Mar. corn was up 3.25 cents at $5.9950 a bushel, Mar. oats advanced 37.75 cents at $6.4675 a bushel; while Mar. soybeans fell 8.50 cents at $13.6125 a bushel.
Beef was lower and pork was higher on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange. Feb. live cattle was off .30 cent at $1.3767 a pound; Jan. feeder cattle fell 1.25 cents at $1.6145 a pound; while Feb. lean hogs was up .70 cent at $.8160 a pound.
