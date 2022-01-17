South Carolina still No. 1 in women's Top 25; Oklahoma jumps

South Carolina guard Destanni Henderson (3) runs a play against Arkansas during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Sunday, Jan. 16, 2022, in Fayetteville, Ark. Associated Press

South Carolina forward Aliyah Boston (4) tries to get past Arkansas guard Sasha Goforth, left, during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Sunday, Jan. 16, 2022, in Fayetteville, Ark. Associated Press

South Carolina remained the No. 1 team in The Associated Press women's college basketball poll released Monday.

The Gamecocks received 28 of the 30 first-place votes from a national media panel after beating Texas A&M and Arkansas last week. South Carolina is off until hosting Vanderbilt next Monday.

There was no movement near the top of the poll as Stanford, Louisville, North Carolina State, Tennessee and Indiana followed the Gamecocks again. Louisville received the other two first-place votes.

Iowa State moved up two spots to No. 7 with Michigan, UConn and Arizona rounding out the top 10. The Wolverines won at Maryland for the first time. The Terrapins fell from No. 8 to 12th after being routed 69-49.

Oklahoma made the biggest jump, climbing nine spots to 14th. The Sooners beat then-No. 14 Baylor and TCU last week and now have their best ranking since they were 12th in 2016.

Florida Gulf Coast and Iowa returned to the poll at Nos. 24 and 25 while Kansas State and South Florida dropped out.

Here are a few other tidbits from the women's AP Top 25:

WELCOME BACK

Florida Gulf Coast fell out of the poll in early December after suffering its only loss of the season, to Princeton. The Eagles were ranked for two weeks in late November. A huge reason for the team's success this year and last season has been the play of junior guard Kierstan Bell. She is averaging 24.6 points and 7.9 rebounds for the team that beat ASUN Conference rival Liberty on Saturday. Bell had 25 points in that win.

NO. 1 STATS

Since moving to No. 1 for the first time in school history in 2014, South Carolina has spent 36 weeks as the top team, including the last 11. Only UConn has more appearances at No. 1 in that timeframe, with 71 weeks. Notre Dame is third with 11.

GAME OF THE WEEK

Louisville at N.C. State, Thursday. The two top teams in the ACC meet for the only time this season with the No. 1 spot in the conference at stake. Louisville coach Jeff Walz got his 400th career win on Sunday in a victory over Boston College. N.C. State is coming off a 24-point victory over Duke.

