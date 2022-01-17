 

Ref apologizes for apparent error in AC Milan loss to Spezia

  • Spezia's Emmanuel Gyasi, right, celebrates his goal against Milan during a Serie A soccer match between AC Milan and Spezia, at the San Siro stadium in Milan, Italy, Monday, Jan.17, 2022.

    Spezia's Emmanuel Gyasi, right, celebrates his goal against Milan during a Serie A soccer match between AC Milan and Spezia, at the San Siro stadium in Milan, Italy, Monday, Jan.17, 2022. Associated Press

  • AC Milan's Zlatan Ibrahimovic reacts during a Serie A soccer match between AC Milan and Spezia, at the San Siro stadium in Milan, Italy, Monday, Jan.17, 2022.

    AC Milan's Zlatan Ibrahimovic reacts during a Serie A soccer match between AC Milan and Spezia, at the San Siro stadium in Milan, Italy, Monday, Jan.17, 2022. Associated Press

  • AC Milan's Olivier Giroud reacts as Spezia players celebrate a goal from their teammate Emmanuel Gyasi during a Serie A soccer match between AC Milan and Spezia, at the San Siro stadium in Milan, Italy, Monday, Jan.17, 2022.

    AC Milan's Olivier Giroud reacts as Spezia players celebrate a goal from their teammate Emmanuel Gyasi during a Serie A soccer match between AC Milan and Spezia, at the San Siro stadium in Milan, Italy, Monday, Jan.17, 2022. Associated Press

  • AC Milan's Rafael Leao celebrates after scores against Spezia during a Serie A soccer match between AC Milan and Spezia, at the San Siro stadium in Milan, Italy, Monday, Jan.17, 2022.

    AC Milan's Rafael Leao celebrates after scores against Spezia during a Serie A soccer match between AC Milan and Spezia, at the San Siro stadium in Milan, Italy, Monday, Jan.17, 2022. Associated Press

  • Napoli's Hirving Lozano, left, celebrates after scoring during the Italian Serie A soccer match between Bologna and Napoli at the Renato Dall'Ara stadium in Bolgona, Italy, Monday, Jan. 17, 2022. (Massimo Paolone/dpa via AP)

    Napoli's Hirving Lozano, left, celebrates after scoring during the Italian Serie A soccer match between Bologna and Napoli at the Renato Dall'Ara stadium in Bolgona, Italy, Monday, Jan. 17, 2022. (Massimo Paolone/dpa via AP) Associated Press

  • Napoli's Hirving Lozano, right, competes for the ball with Bologna's Luis Binks during the Italian Serie A soccer match between Bologna and Napoli at the Renato Dall'Ara stadium in Bolgona, Italy, Monday, Jan. 17, 2022. (Massimo Paolone/dpa via AP)

    Napoli's Hirving Lozano, right, competes for the ball with Bologna's Luis Binks during the Italian Serie A soccer match between Bologna and Napoli at the Renato Dall'Ara stadium in Bolgona, Italy, Monday, Jan. 17, 2022. (Massimo Paolone/dpa via AP) Associated Press

  • Fiorentina's Cristiano Biraghi celebrates after scoring his side's third goal of the game during the Italian Serie A soccer match between Fiorentina and Genoa at the Artemio Franchi Stadium in Firenze, Italy, Monday, Jan. 17, 2022. (Tano Pecoraro/LaPresse via AP)

    Fiorentina's Cristiano Biraghi celebrates after scoring his side's third goal of the game during the Italian Serie A soccer match between Fiorentina and Genoa at the Artemio Franchi Stadium in Firenze, Italy, Monday, Jan. 17, 2022. (Tano Pecoraro/LaPresse via AP) Associated Press

 
Associated Press
Associated Press
 
 
Updated 1/17/2022 4:56 PM

MILAN -- Little went AC Milan's way in a dispiriting 2-1 home loss to Spezia as the Rossoneri wasted a chance to move back atop Serie A on Monday.

Emmanuel Gyasi was left unmarked to finish off a counterattack and score a stoppage-time winner for Spezia, which moved six points clear of the drop zone.

 

That came moments after a potential winner from Junior Messias was disallowed for Milan because the referee whistled a foul on Rossoneri forward Ante RebiÄ in the buildup just as RebiÄ was passing the ball to Messias.

Referee Marco Serra quickly held his hands up in an apparent apology to Milan's protesting players but still refused to allow the goal, assigning Milan a free kick instead.

Spezia goalkeeper Ivan Provedel then made a leaping save to stop the free kick from Zlatan IbrahimoviÄ. Seconds later, the 'keeper again denied IbrahimoviÄ by deflecting the 40-year-old forward's header away off the crossbar.

Kevin Agudelo equalized for Spezia midway through the second half following an opener from Rafael LeÃ£o just before the break.

LeÃ£o's goal came moments after Theo HernÃ¡ndez missed a penalty kick for Milan with a poor effort that went wide right.

by signing up you agree to our terms of service
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 

Milan remained two points behind city rival Inter Milan, which has a game in hand, and was only two points ahead of third-placed Napoli, which beat Bologna 2-0.

LOZANO BRACE

Hirving Lozano scored twice for Napoli at Bologna.

First, Lozano used one touch to redirect a pass in the center of the area despite being closely marked. Then the Mexico international finished off a counterattack from close range.

Napoli striker Victor Osimhen went on in the second half to mark his return from a cheekbone injury two months ago and a case of COVID-19 that kept him out of Nigeria's African Cup of Nations squad.

This is one of two rounds in Serie A with a maximum attendance of 5,000 fans at matches in a measure aimed at containing the coronavirus.

FIORENTINA ROUT

                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 

Cristiano Biraghi scored twice from free kicks and Fiorentina beat relegation-threatened Genoa 6-0.

Dusan Vlahovic had a chipped penalty attempt saved before scoring his 17th goal of the season to return atop the league chart alongside Lazio's Ciro Immobile.

The Viola moved up to sixth place.

It was Genoa's first game since firing Andriy Shevchenko as coach.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

0 Comments
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 
Article Comments
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 