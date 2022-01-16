Flowers leads LIU against Saint Francis (BKN) after 30-point outing

Long Island Sharks (5-9, 3-2 NEC) at Saint Francis (BKN) Terriers (4-11, 1-4 NEC)

New York; Monday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: LIU plays the Saint Francis (BKN) Terriers after Tyrn Flowers scored 30 points in LIU's 83-61 victory against the Central Connecticut State Blue Devils.

The Terriers are 2-4 on their home court. Saint Francis (BKN) has a 0-5 record against opponents over .500.

The Sharks are 3-2 in conference games. LIU averages 15.9 assists per game to lead the NEC, paced by Tre Wood with 3.6.

The Terriers and Sharks meet Monday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Michael Cubbage is shooting 37.0% and averaging 12.1 points for the Terriers. Tedrick Wilcox Jr. is averaging 2.2 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Saint Francis (BKN).

Flowers averages 3.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Sharks, scoring 18.1 points while shooting 37.2% from beyond the arc. Eral Penn is shooting 43.5% and averaging 14.2 points over the past 10 games for LIU.

LAST 10 GAMES: Terriers: 4-6, averaging 64.0 points, 30.3 rebounds, 12.0 assists, 6.5 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 39.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.4 points per game.

Sharks: 5-5, averaging 75.0 points, 37.0 rebounds, 17.8 assists, 7.8 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 42.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.9 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.