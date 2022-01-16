Oliveira scores on debut to help Roma beat Cagliari 1-0

MILAN -- SÃ©rgio Oliveira marked his debut by winning and converting a penalty to help new side Roma to a 1-0 victory over relegation-threatened Cagliari in Serie A on Sunday.

Oliveira, who joined on loan from Porto on Wednesday, netted in the 34th minute to help Roma end a winless streak of three matches and move into sixth spot in Serie A. Cagliari was two points from safety.

League leader Inter Milan visited fourth-place Atalanta later Sunday and can move four points clear with a win.

JosÃ© Mourinho's Roma came into the match on the back of two straight losses but thought it had got off to the perfect start when the referee, Lorenzo Maggioni, awarded a penalty in the fourth minute.

However, after reviewing the incident on the pitchside monitor, the referee realized that Cagliari defender Andrea Carboni had got the ball with a great tackle on NicolÃ² Zaniolo and he rescinded the penalty.

VAR was in Roma's favor later in the half, however, as the referee again went to the monitor and saw that a shot from Oliveira had been blocked by Cagliari defender Dalbert with his arm.

Oliveira struck the resulting penalty into the bottom right corner.

Roma should have doubled its lead and was almost made to pay for its profligacy six minutes from time but goalkeeper Rui PatrÃ­cio pulled off a sensational save to push a close-range shot from JoÃ£o Pedro onto the crossbar.

IMMEDIATE IMPACT

Nani had an immediate impact as he provided an assist moments after coming on to help Venezia rescue a 1-1 draw against Empoli.

Nani came on for his debut 18 minutes from time and the former Manchester United player set up David Okereke moments later. Szymon Å»urkowski had scored the opener for Empoli in the 26th minute.

Also, AntonÃ­n BarÃ¡k bagged a hat trick as Hellas Verona won 4-2 at Sassuolo.

