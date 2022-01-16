 

No. 2 Stanford rallies to beat Utah 83-73

  • Stanford forward Francesca Belibi (5) defends against Utah guard Isabel Palmer (1) in the second half during an NCAA college basketball game Sunday, Jan. 16, 2022, in Salt Lake City.

    Stanford forward Francesca Belibi (5) defends against Utah guard Isabel Palmer (1) in the second half during an NCAA college basketball game Sunday, Jan. 16, 2022, in Salt Lake City. Associated Press

  • Utah guard Isabel Palmer (1) shoots as Stanford guard Anna Wilson (3) defends in the first half during an NCAA college basketball game Sunday, Jan. 16, 2022, in Salt Lake City.

    Utah guard Isabel Palmer (1) shoots as Stanford guard Anna Wilson (3) defends in the first half during an NCAA college basketball game Sunday, Jan. 16, 2022, in Salt Lake City. Associated Press

  • Stanford guard Haley Jones (30) shoots as Utah forward Jenna Johnson (22) defends in the first half during an NCAA college basketball game Sunday, Jan. 16, 2022, in Salt Lake City.

    Stanford guard Haley Jones (30) shoots as Utah forward Jenna Johnson (22) defends in the first half during an NCAA college basketball game Sunday, Jan. 16, 2022, in Salt Lake City. Associated Press

  • Utah forward Peyton McFarland, left, defends against Stanford forward Cameron Brink, right, in the first half during an NCAA college basketball game Sunday, Jan. 16, 2022, in Salt Lake City.

    Utah forward Peyton McFarland, left, defends against Stanford forward Cameron Brink, right, in the first half during an NCAA college basketball game Sunday, Jan. 16, 2022, in Salt Lake City. Associated Press

 
By COLE BAGLEY
Associated Press
 
 
Updated 1/16/2022 4:19 PM

SALT LAKE CITY -- Cameron Brink scored 24 points and Lexie Hull added 21 to help No. 2 Stanford rally to beat Utah 83-73 on Sunday.

Stanford (13-3, 4-0 Pac-12) trailed by seven at the half before outscoring the Utes 53-36 in the final 20 minutes. The Cardinal had 30 of those points in the third quarter as Hull had 11 in the period, but still trailed 63-60 heading into the final period.

 

The Cardinal used an early 9-0 run to take the lead for good.

Utah freshman Jenna Johnson scored 15 points and Gianna Kneepkens added 10 for the Utes (8-4, 0-1).

BIG PICTURE

Stanford: After arguably their worst first half performance of the season, the Cardinal settled into their offense and shot a scorching 53.1% from the field and 53.8% from three to outscore Utah 53-36 in the second half.

Utah: Despite a stellar first half and leading the No. 2 team in the country by seven, Utah's offense failed to keep up as they shot just 41% from the field and were heavily outscored late, unable to convert a field goal over the final 2:38.

UP NEXT

Stanford: hosts Cal on Friday.

Utah: visits Arizona on Friday.

___

More AP women's college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/womens-college-basketball and https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-womens-college-basketball-poll and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

