Jeff Goldblum, Kyle MacLachlan bookend Prada menswear show

A model wears a creation as part of the Prada men's Fall-Winter 2022-23 collection, unveiled during the Fashion Week in Milan, Italy, Sunday, Jan. 16, 2022. Associated Press

A model wears a creation as part of the Prada men's Fall-Winter 2022-23 collection, unveiled during the Fashion Week in Milan, Italy, Sunday, Jan. 16, 2022. Associated Press

A model wears a creation as part of the Prada men's Fall-Winter 2022-23 collection, unveiled during the Fashion Week in Milan, Italy, Sunday, Jan. 16, 2022. Associated Press

A model wears a creation as part of the Prada men's Fall-Winter 2022-23 collection, unveiled during the Fashion Week in Milan, Italy, Sunday, Jan. 16, 2022. Associated Press

Models wear creations as part of the Prada men's Fall-Winter 2022-23 collection, unveiled during the Fashion Week in Milan, Italy, Sunday, Jan. 16, 2022. Associated Press

A model wears a creation as part of the Prada men's Fall-Winter 2022-23 collection, unveiled during the Fashion Week in Milan, Italy, Sunday, Jan. 16, 2022. Associated Press

A model wears a creation as part of the Prada men's Fall-Winter 2022-23 collection, unveiled during the Fashion Week in Milan, Italy, Sunday, Jan. 16, 2022. Associated Press

British actor Louis Partridge wears a creation as part of the Prada men's Fall-Winter 2022-23 collection, unveiled during the Fashion Week in Milan, Italy, Sunday, Jan. 16, 2022. Associated Press

British actor Louis Partridge wears a creation as part of the Prada men's Fall-Winter 2022-23 collection, unveiled during the Fashion Week in Milan, Italy, Sunday, Jan. 16, 2022. Associated Press

A model wears a creation as part of the Prada men's Fall-Winter 2022-23 collection, unveiled during the Fashion Week in Milan, Italy, Sunday, Jan. 16, 2022. Associated Press

A model wears a creation as part of the Prada men's Fall-Winter 2022-23 collection, unveiled during the Fashion Week in Milan, Italy, Sunday, Jan. 16, 2022. Associated Press

A model wears a creation as part of the Prada men's Fall-Winter 2022-23 collection, unveiled during the Fashion Week in Milan, Italy, Sunday, Jan. 16, 2022. Associated Press

A model wears a creation as part of the Prada men's Fall-Winter 2022-23 collection, unveiled during the Fashion Week in Milan, Italy, Sunday, Jan. 16, 2022. Associated Press

Italian designer Miuccia Prada, right, flanked by c0 designer Raf Simons, acknowledges the applauses at the end of her Prada men's Fall-Winter 2022-23 collection, unveiled during the Fashion Week in Milan, Italy, Sunday, Jan. 16, 2022. Associated Press

United States' actor Kyle MacLachlan wears a creation as part of the Prada men's Fall-Winter 2022-23 collection, unveiled during the Fashion Week in Milan, Italy, Sunday, Jan. 16, 2022. Associated Press

Models wear creations as part of the Prada men's Fall-Winter 2022-23 collection, unveiled during the Fashion Week in Milan, Italy, Sunday, Jan. 16, 2022. Associated Press

United States' actor Jeff Goldblum wears a creation as part of the Prada men's Fall-Winter 2022-23 collection, unveiled during the Fashion Week in Milan, Italy, Sunday, Jan. 16, 2022. Associated Press

MILAN -- Jeff Goldblum infused Milan Fashion Week with some levity on Sunday as he shimmied down the Prada runway in a dark overcoat that cast a dramatic silhouette.

The latest menswear collection in the two-year-old collaboration between Miuccia Prada and Raf Simons as co-creative directors was at once elemental and celebratory, presenting elevated everyday pieces.

'śWe were thinking about meaningful fashion, pieces that make sense,'' Prada said in show notes. 'śClothes that make people feel important, and that are therefore, in themselves, important, not something to discard.''

Kyle MacLachlan and Goldblum respectively opened and closed the runway show that featured eight other actors, chosen by the designers to represent 'śreal men, recognized figures,'ť enhancing reality.

Both wore long overcoats. Goldblum's was set off dramatically with faux fur trim, while MacLachlan's was contrasted with shimmering pants and shirt in light blue. Closing the show, Goldblum emerged hilariously from a purple-lit tunnel, as if surprised to find himself on a runway, then sashayed merrily along.

Guests at the Fondazione Prada's exhibition space were seated in well-spaced velvet-covered theater seats.

Outerwear and work clothes formed the backbone of the collection, sturdy, durable pieces. Statement pieces like long overcoats were trimmed in faux fur, thick along the hem, and ringing the upper arms. At times, shoulders were accentuated, and a belt pulled tight at the waist for maximum form.

The designers continued their exploration of the uniform, as the world makes on-again, off-again moves back into the office amid the coronavirus pandemic, proposing elegant, lightweight and nearly formless coveralls in silk tech, leather and cotton.

'śThey replace the traditional, historical shirt/tie/bow tie, and give a new energy and reality, a younger attitude also,'' Simons said.

The designers also gave the collection flashes of color, in orange, yellow and icier hues. Looks were finished with matching colored gloves. Statement earrings were shaped like robots or the new Prada triangular logo. Bags included futuristic triangular shapes or double-cylinder backpacks.