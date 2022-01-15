Betis vs Sevilla suspended after object hits Sevilla player

BARCELONA, Spain -- The Copa del Rey derby match between Real Betis and Sevilla was suspended after an object hurled from the stands hit Sevilla player Joan JordÃ¡n in the head on Saturday.

The oblong-shaped object similar to a bar impacted JordÃ¡n while Betis was celebrating Nabil Fekir's 39th-minute equalizer that canceled out Papu GÃ³mez's opener at Benito VillamarÃ­n Stadium.

JordÃ¡n went down immediately, holding his head. He was quickly back on his feet but was helped to walk off the pitch just before the teams were ordered by the referee Ricardo de Burgos to follow.

After a wait of over 20 minutes, the game was officially suspended.

While that decision was being made, police officers were seen in the area of the stands where the object apparently came from.

The Seville derby is notorious for being Spain's most heated crosstown rivalry. In 2007, Sevilla coach Juande Ramos was hit the head by a bottle thrown by a Betis fan.

Fekir set the tone just seconds after kickoff when he stomped on the foot of GÃ³mez, earning the Betis forward a booking.

But the incident that hurt JordÃ¡n tarnished a vibrant contest. Betis dominated the opening phase, only for GÃ³mez to drill in a shot from the edge of the area to give the visitors the lead in the 35th.

Fekir responded with an incredible goal directly from a corner kick, bending a powerful strike from the corner flag over the head of goalkeeper Alfonso Pastor, who got on the ball but could not keep it out.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports