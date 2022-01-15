Oregon beats No. 7 Arizona with last-second jumper in OT

EUGENE, Ore. -- Endyia Rogers made a jump shot with 0.4 seconds left to lift Oregon to a 68-66 overtime win over No. 7 Arizona on Saturday.

The Ducks (9-5, 2-1 Pac-12) rallied from a 17-point second-half deficit with help from Te-Hina Paopao, who scored 24, as well as Nyara Sabally's 20 points and 13 rebounds and Sedona Prince's 16 points.

Shaina Pellington and Bendu Yeaney each scored 14 points to pace Arizona (12-2, 2-2), while Cate Reese scored 10.

Sabally opened overtime with a basket before Lauren Ware tied the game for Arizona. Sabally then made a free throw, but Yeaney answered with a basket to put the Wildcats ahead 63-62 with 2:14 left to play.

Paopao put Oregon back in the lead on a layup with 43.6 seconds left in overtime and Rogers added two free throws. Yeaney tied the game 66-66 on a 3-pointer with 10 seconds left, before Rogers grabbed a rebound and hit the game-winner.

Arizona led 57-48 on a 3-pointer by Yeaney with 5:59 left to play and the lead was 59-53 on a jumper by Wellington with 2:18 left in the game. Paopao and Prince each scored to get the Ducks within 59-57 with 1:04 left in regulation.

After Arizona committed a turnover with 21.5 seconds left, Sabally scored to tie the game 59-59 with 11.4 seconds remaining and the Wildcats could not get off a shot in the final seconds.

Arizona had a 38-27 lead at halftime and scored the first four points of the second half. Oregon closed within 46-35, but Derin Erdogan made two free throws before Sam Thomas and Helena Pueyo each hit a 3-pointer to push the Wildcats ahead 54-37.

Oregon closed out the third quarter with four points in a row, and Prince scored the first four points of the fourth quarter. Paopao made a 3-pointer to get the Ducks within 54-48 with 7:10 left to play before Yeaney responded with her own 3.

BIG PICTURE

Arizona: The Wildcats suffered their second loss in three games after winning their first 11. '» Taylor Chavez, who transferred from Oregon to Arizona last year, had one assist in six scoreless minutes.

Oregon: The Ducks have faced three teams that reached last year's Final Four, and lost to Stanford and South Carolina before defeating Arizona. Oregon will complete its run against all four Final Four teams from a year ago when it hosts Connecticut on Monday.

UP NEXT

Arizona: Hosts Utah on Friday.

Oregon: Hosts No. 10 Connecticut on Monday.

