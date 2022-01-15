Virginia Tech 79, Notre Dame 73
Updated 1/15/2022 8:26 PM
Halftime_Notre Dame 40-32. 3-Point Goals_Notre Dame 8-20 (Goodwin 3-5, Ryan 2-2, Wesley 2-7, Wertz 1-1, Laszewski 0-2, Hubb 0-3), Virginia Tech 10-20 (Alleyne 4-5, Murphy 4-7, Maddox 1-1, Mutts 1-1, N'Guessan 0-1, Cattoor 0-2, Aluma 0-3). Fouled Out_Atkinson. Rebounds_Notre Dame 25 (Atkinson 9), Virginia Tech 26 (Aluma 8). Assists_Notre Dame 12 (Wesley 4), Virginia Tech 13 (Mutts, Alleyne, Cattoor 3). Total Fouls_Notre Dame 13, Virginia Tech 18. A_8,925 (10,052).
