Embiid scores 32, leads 76ers to 109-98 win in Miami

Miami Heat center Omer Yurtseven (77) dunks over Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid (21) and guard Furkan Korkmaz (30) during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Saturday, Jan. 15, 2022, in Miami. Associated Press

Philadelphia 76ers center Andre Drummond (1) is fouled by Miami Heat guard Tyler Herro (14) during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Saturday, Jan. 15, 2022, in Miami. Associated Press

Miami Heat guard Tyler Herro, left, drives to the basket as Philadelphia 76ers guard Charlie Brown Jr. (16) defends during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Saturday, Jan. 15, 2022, in Miami. Associated Press

Miami Heat forward Jimmy Butler (22) passes the ball as Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid defends during the second half of an NBA basketball game, Saturday, Jan. 15, 2022, in Miami. Associated Press

Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid (21) shoots over Miami Heat center Omer Yurtseven (77) during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Saturday, Jan. 15, 2022, in Miami. Associated Press

Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid,, right, shoots over Miami Heat guard Kyle Lowry (7) during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Saturday, Jan. 15, 2022, in Miami. Associated Press

MIAMI -- Joel Embiid scored 25 of his 32 points in the second half and the Philadelphia 76ers beat the Miami Heat 109-98 on Saturday night.

Listed as questionable to play because of right elbow soreness, Embiid helped the 76ers outscore Miami 66-48 in the final two periods.

Tobias Harris added 22 points on 9-of-13 shooting. Seth Curry finished with 21 points for the 76ers, who have won nine of 10.

Philadelphia didn't relinquish the lead after Harris' layup in the second minute of the fourth quarter for a 77-75 advantage.

Omer Yurtseven scored a career-high 22 points and had 11 rebounds for Miami. The rookie center extended his string of double-figure rebound games to 14.

The 76ers erased a 12-point deficit early in the third period with a 26-12 run to close the quarter. Curry's 3-pointer to end it put Philadelphia ahead 75-73 for its first lead since the first period.

Miami's Jimmy Butler, who averages a team-leading 23.2 points, finished with eight points on 1-of-11 shooting.

TIP-INS

76ers: G Matisse Thybulle (right shoulder soreness) will undergo an MRI, coach Doc Rivers said. Thybulle was the victim of two Flagrant 1 fouls against Boston Friday. ... G Danny Green (hip soreness) sat out his second consecutive game. ... Philadelphia improved to 16-8 on the road.

Heat: Butler missed a free throw in the fourth quarter, ending a string of 42 consecutive makes. ... The loss ended a seven-game home winning streak. ... Miami's 15-game January schedule features 11 opponents who qualified for the postseason in 2021.

ADDITIONAL BACK-TO-BACK SETS FOR THE HEAT

The Heat completed their second back-to-back home games Saturday and with the second half of their schedule featuring 25 games at FTX Arena, the club will have three additional sets of consecutive days. The five back-to-back home sets are second-most in franchise history.

UP NEXT

76ers: Conclude a two-game road trip Monday at Washington.

Heat: Host Toronto on Monday.