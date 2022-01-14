 

Senegal unimpressive again at African Cup in 0-0 with Guinea

  • Senegal's captain Sadio Mane, controls the ball during the African Cup of Nations 2022 group B soccer match between Senegal and Guinea at the Omnisport Stadium in Bafoussam, Cameroon, Friday, Jan. 14, 2022.

  • Guinea's Morgan Guilavogui, left, and Senegal's Saliou Ciss vie for the ball during the African Cup of Nations 2022 group B soccer match between Senegal and Guinea at the Omnisport Stadium in Bafoussam, Cameroon, Friday, Jan. 14, 2022.

  • Guinea's Naby Keita, right, is showed a yellow card by referee during the African Cup of Nations 2022 group B soccer match between Senegal and Guinea at the Omnisport Stadium in Bafoussam, Cameroon, Friday, Jan. 14, 2022.

  • Senegal's fans during the African Cup of Nations 2022 group B soccer match between Senegal and Guinea at the Omnisport Stadium in Bafoussam, Cameroon, Friday, Jan. 14, 2022.

  • Senegal's fans cheer before the start of the African Cup of Nations 2022 group B soccer match between Senegal and Guinea at the Omnisport Stadium in Bafoussam, Cameroon, Friday, Jan. 14, 2022.

  • Senegal's fans cheer before the start of the African Cup of Nations 2022 group B soccer match between Senegal and Guinea at the Omnisport Stadium in Bafoussam, Cameroon, Friday, Jan. 14, 2022.

  • Senegal's captain Sadio Mane, controls the ball during the African Cup of Nations 2022 group B soccer match between Senegal and Guinea at the Omnisport Stadium in Bafoussam, Cameroon, Friday, Jan. 14, 2022.

Updated 1/14/2022 10:38 AM

YAOUNDE, Cameroon -- Senegal's struggle to get going at the African Cup of Nations continued Friday as it was held 0-0 by Guinea, although the result leaves both teams in good shape to qualify from Group B.

The battle of Liverpool stars Sadio ManÃ© of Senegal and Naby Keita of Guinea never really materialized at the Kouekong Stadium stadium in Cameroon's western city of Bafoussam.

 

Keita did get yellow-carded for a foul on ManÃ©, though.

ManÃ© set up a good chance for Senegal with an attacking run that opened the way for Bouna Sarr to cut inside a defender and have a clear sight at goal. He pulled his shot wide.

Senegal opened its tournament with a very late 1-0 win over Zimbabwe, with ManÃ© converting a penalty in the 97th minute. Guinea beat Malawi 1-0 in its first group game.

It leaves Senegal and Guinea level on four points at the top of the group. Malawi and Zimbabwe meet later Friday in search of their first points.

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

