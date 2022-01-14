Bulls star LaVine injures left knee, leaves Warriors game

CHICAGO -- The Chicago Bulls might have to get by without star Zach LaVine for a while after he left their blowout loss to the Golden State Warriors on Friday because of a left knee injury.

The All-Star and Olympic gold medal winner was scheduled to have an MRI on Saturday after he exited in the opening minutes of a 138-96 rout. Coach Billy Donovan said LaVine was not traveling with the Bulls to Boston for their game Saturday. They visit Memphis on Monday before hosting Cleveland two days later.

'I don't know how severe it is or isn't," he said. 'I think the MRI will tell a lot. Tomorrow, we'll have more detail there.'

Donovan said he thinks LaVine felt some discomfort going for an offensive rebound and tried to play through it. LaVine walked gingerly toward the locker room with 8:28 left in the first quarter. He never went to the ground.

LaVine tore the ACL in his left knee while playing for Minnesota in February 2017.

'The MRI will tell a lot more once he gets that done,' Donovan said. 'I don't want to sit there and speculate that they've got more concern or not. I think they're just looking at it that he kind of came down a little funny and he's got some discomfort there right now and they want to take a look. And he didn't feel like he could return. And it may have been both the medical and him talking about that - not returning.'

