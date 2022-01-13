 

Alabama offensive lineman Evan Neal declares for NFL draft

  • Alabama offensive lineman Evan Neal (73) tosses confetti after the Cotton Bowl NCAA College Football Playoff semifinal game against Cincinnati, Friday, Dec. 31, 2021, in Arlington, Texas. Alabama won 27-6.

    Alabama offensive lineman Evan Neal (73) tosses confetti after the Cotton Bowl NCAA College Football Playoff semifinal game against Cincinnati, Friday, Dec. 31, 2021, in Arlington, Texas. Alabama won 27-6. Associated Press

 
Associated Press
Associated Press
 
 
Updated 1/13/2022 2:09 PM

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. -- Alabama offensive lineman Evan Neal is entering the NFL draft and will skip his senior season.

The Crimson Tide All-American announced his decision Thursday in a post on Twitter. The 6-foot-7, 350-pound Neal is regarded as a potential top-5 draft pick.

 

He started 39 games in three seasons, playing left guard in 2019 and right tackle in 2020 before moving to left tackle as a junior.

The Tide won the Southeastern Conference title before falling to Georgia in the national championship game Monday night.

Neal was selected as a permanent team captain in 2021. He was a consensus first-team All-American and earned second-team AP All-America honors.

___

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25 Sign up for the AP's college football newsletter: https://apnews.com/cfbtop25

0 Comments
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 
Article Comments
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 