Notre Dame 72, Clemson 56
Updated 1/12/2022 9:06 PM
Halftime_Notre Dame 39-22. 3-Point Goals_Clemson 6-32 (Hemenway 2-6, Dawes 2-10, Hunter 1-2, Tyson 1-2, Collins 0-1, Foster 0-1, Hall 0-4, Honor 0-6), Notre Dame 10-26 (Goodwin 3-3, Ryan 2-6, Wesley 2-7, Wertz 1-2, Laszewski 1-3, Hubb 1-5). Rebounds_Clemson 35 (Hall 7), Notre Dame 37 (Laszewski 8). Assists_Clemson 11 (Hall, Schieffelin 3), Notre Dame 11 (Laszewski, Hubb, Wertz 3). Total Fouls_Clemson 18, Notre Dame 16.
