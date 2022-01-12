UConn routs Butler and Kansas upends Texas in OT

INDIANAPOLIS -- Olivia Nelson-Ododa and Christyn Williams scored 19 points apiece and Caroline Ducharme added 18 as No. 10 UConn rolled past Butler 92-47 on Wednesday night.

Evina Westbrook contributed 13 points and Aaluyah Edwards 12 points for the Huskies (8-3, 4-0 Big East).

Celena Taborn scored 13 and Emilia Sexton 11 for the Bulldogs (1-12, 0-4 Big East).

It was the most points the Huskies scored since they had 95 in the season-opening 15-point win over Arkansas.

UConn's largest lead was 55 points at 90-35 with 4:57 left in the fourth quarter. UConn shot 47.5% overall while holding Butler to 36%.

KANSAS 70, No. 13 TEXAS 66, OT

AUSTIN, Texas -- Holly Kersgieter scored 19 points, six in overtime, and Kansas defeated Texas..

Zakiyah Franklin hit a 3-pointer to open the overtime and the Jayhawks didn't trail after that. Kersgieter scored inside on back-to-back possessions to give Kansas a 66-61 lead with two minutes to play.

Audrey Warren scored for Texas but after a Kansas (11-2, 2-1 Big 12) miss, the Longhorns (11-3, 1-2) had a crucial shot clock violation with 35 seconds remaining.

Franklin made 1 of 2 free throws to make it a two-possession game and following a Texas miss, Kersgieter iced it with two free throws to push the lead to 69-63 with 11 seconds remaining.

No. 23 OKLAHOMA 83, No. 14 BAYLOR 77

NORMAN, Okla. -- Skylar Vann scored 22 points and Oklahoma ended an 11-game losing streak against Baylor with a come-from-behind victory.

Baylor entered the fourth quarter with a 65-60 lead and the Sooners didn't take a lead until Vann hit a 3-pointer to make it 78-75 lead with 2:56 to play. That was part of a 9-0 run that led to a game-ending 12-2 surge.

After Queen Egbo gave Baylor a 75-71 lead with 4:30 to play the Bears missed their last four shots and had four turnovers.

Madi Williams scored 18 points for Oklahoma (14-2, 3-1 Big 12 Conference), which is off to its best start since the 2006-07 team went 17-1.

Taylor Robertson became the Big 12 Conference 3-point shooting leader in the win.

No. 24 SOUTH FLORIDA 75, TULANE 62

NEW ORLEANS -- Dulcy Fankam Mendjiadeu scored 23 points, Bethy Mununga recorded a double-double and No. 24-ranked South Florida continued its mastery of Tulane.

The Bulls (12-4, 2-0 American Athletic Conference) appeared poised to pull away when Elena Tsineke's basket gave South Florida a 58-48 lead with 6:57 left.

But Tulane (8-5, 0-2) responded with an 8-2 run and were within 60-56 with 4:54 to go. South Florida, however, countered with a 9-4 spurt to stop Tulane's threat.