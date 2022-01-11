Grains mostly higher, Livestock mixed

Wheat for Mar. gained 8.25 cents at $7.70 a bushel; Mar. corn was up 1.25 cents at $6.01 a bushel, Mar. oats was off 8 cents at $6.56 a bushel; while Jan. soybeans rose 2 cents at $13.7675 a bushel.

Beef was higher and pork was lower on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange. Feb. live cattle rose 1.42 cents at $1.3767 a pound; Jan. feeder cattle was up 1.15 cents at $1.6207 a pound; while Feb. lean hogs was off .52 cent at $.7785 a pound.