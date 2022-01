Judge asks what more Djokovic could have done for a visa

Protesters hold banners outside the Park Hotel calling for the release of refugees being detained inside in Melbourne, Australia, Saturday, Jan. 8, 2022. The world's No. 1-ranked tennis player Novak Djokovic is also being held there after border officials canceled his visa last week over a vaccine requirement. Associated Press

A young girl embraces her mother as Serbian priests hold a service for Novak Djokovic and his supporters outside the Park Hotel, used as an immigration detention hotel where Djokovic is confined in Melbourne, Australia, Sunday, Jan. 9, 2022. After four nights in hotel detention Novak Djokovic will get his day in court on Monday in a controversial immigration case that has polarized opinions in the tennis world and elicited heartfelt support for the star back home in his native Serbia. Associated Press

Serbian priests and supporters of Novak Djokovic hold a service outside the Park Hotel, used as an immigration detention hotel where Djokovic is confined in Melbourne, Australia, Sunday, Jan. 9, 2022. After four nights in hotel detention Novak Djokovic will get his day in court on Monday in a controversial immigration case that has polarized opinions in the tennis world and elicited heartfelt support for the star back home in his native Serbia. Associated Press

Serbian priests hold a service for Novak Djokovic and his supporters outside the Park Hotel, used as an immigration detention hotel where Djokovic is confined in Melbourne, Australia, Sunday, Jan. 9, 2022. After four nights in hotel detention Novak Djokovic will get his day in court on Monday in a controversial immigration case that has polarized opinions in the tennis world and elicited heartfelt support for the star back home in his native Serbia. Associated Press

Supporters of Serbia's Novak Djokovic dance and sing outside the Park Hotel, used as an immigration detention hotel where Djokovic is confined in Melbourne, Australia, Sunday, Jan. 9, 2022. After four nights in hotel detention Novak Djokovic will get his day in court on Monday in a controversial immigration case that has polarized opinions in the tennis world and elicited heartfelt support for the star back home in his native Serbia. Associated Press

A supporter of Serbian Novak Djokovic holds placards outside an immigration detention hotel where Djokovic is confined in Melbourne, Australia, Monday, Jan. 10, 2022. After five nights in hotel detention Novak Djokovic will get his day in court on Monday in a controversial immigration case that has polarized opinions in the tennis world and elicited heartfelt support for the star back home in his native Serbia. Associated Press

A protester holds a banner outside the Park Hotel, used as an immigration detention hotel where the world No. 1 -ranked tennis player Djokovic is detained in Melbourne, Australia, Sunday, Jan. 9, 2022. He has been confined to the detention hotel in Melbourne pending a court hearing on Monday, a week before the start of the Australian Open. Associated Press

Serbia's Novak Djokovic, left, stands with Australian Open tournament director Craig Tiley during the trophy presentation at the Australian Open tennis championships in Melbourne, Australia, Sunday, Feb 21, 2021. The No. 1-ranked Djokovic was denied entry at the Melbourne airport late Wednesday, Jan 5, 2022, after border officials canceled his visa for failing to meet its entry requirement that all non-citizens be fully vaccinated for COVID-19. Associated Press

Camera crews surround a van as it leaves an immigration detention hotel where Serbian Novak Djokovic is confined in Melbourne, Australia, Monday, Jan. 10, 2022. The van was thought to be carrying Djokovic to a disclosed location, as the judge in his court hearing has ordered Djokovic released from the hotel. Associated Press

Serbia's Novak Djokovic, right, stands with Australian Open tournament director Craig Tiley for a trophy photo shoot following his win the Australian Open tennis championships in Melbourne, Australia, Monday, Feb 22, 2021. The No. 1-ranked Djokovic was denied entry at the Melbourne airport late Wednesday, Jan 5, 2022, after border officials canceled his visa for failing to meet its entry requirement that all non-citizens be fully vaccinated for COVID-19. Associated Press

MELBOURNE, Australia -- An Australian judge who will decide whether top-ranked tennis star Novak Djokovic plays in the Australian Open questioned on Monday what more the Serbian could have done to meet Australia's coronavirus entry requirements.

The 34-year-old is fighting deportation and the cancellation of his visa in the Federal Circuit and Family Court of Australia.

The Australian government canceled his visa shortly after he arrived in Melbourne late Wednesday because officials decided he didn't meet the criteria for an exemption to an entry requirement that all non-citizens be fully vaccinated for COVID-19.

Djokovic, who court documents say is unvaccinated, argued he did not need proof of vaccination because he had evidence that he had been infected with the coronavirus last month.

Australian medical authorities have ruled that a temporary exemption for the vaccination rule can be provided to people who have been infected with COVID-19 within six months.

Circuit Court Judge Anthony Kelly noted that Djokovic had provided officials at Melbourne's airport with a medical exemption given him by Tennis Australia, which is organizing the tournament that starts on Jan. 17, and two medical panels.

'úThe point I'm somewhat agitated about is what more could this man have done?'Ě Kelly asked Djokovic's lawyer, Nick Wood.

Wood agreed with the judge that Djokovic could not have done more.

Transcripts of Djokovic's interview with Border Force officials and his own affidavit revealed a 'úrepeated appeal to the officers with which he was dealing that to his understanding, uncontradicted, he had done absolutely everything that he understood was required in order for him to enter Australia,'Ě Wood said.

Djokovic has been under guard in hotel quarantine in Melbourne since Thursday, when his visa was canceled.

But the judge ordered that the world No. 1-ranked tennis player be released from hotel quarantine during his court hearing. It was not clear where Djokovic relocated to during his hearing. He did not appear on screen in the first hours of the virtual hearing.

Djokovic's lawyers submitted 11 grounds for appeal against his visa cancellation. The lawyers described the cancellation as 'úseriously illogical,'Ě irrational and legally unreasonable.

Lawyers for Home Affairs Minister Karen Andres said in their submission that if the judge ruled in Djokovic's favor, officials might cancel his visa a second time.

They said the vaccination requirement could only be deferred for arriving travelers who have had a COVID-19 infection if their illness was acute.

'úThere is no suggestion that the applicant (Djokovic) had 'ėacute major medical illness' in December'Ě when he tested positive, the written submission said.

If his visa cancellation is not overturned and he is deported, Djokovic could be barred from the country for up to three years, meaning he could miss the Australian Open during that period.

Asked by The Associated Press what could happen to Djokovic, the Australian Border Force said in an email, 'úA person whose visa has been canceled may be subject to a three-year exclusion period that prevents the grant of a further temporary visa.'Ě

'úThe exclusion period will be considered as part of any new visa application and can be waived in certain circumstances, noting each case is assessed on its own merits,'Ě it said.

The virtual hearing crashed several times because of an overwhelming number of people from around the world trying to watch the proceedings.

At one point, an expired court link was apparently hacked and broadcast pornography, The New Daily News website reported.

Djokovic is a nine-time Australian Open champion. He has 20 Grand Slam singles titles, a men's record he shares with Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal.

McGuirk reported from Canberra. Associated Press journalists John Pye and Dennis Passa in Brisbane and Tom Moldoveanu in Melbourne contributed to this report.