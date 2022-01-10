 

The Latest: SEC fans invade Indianapolis for CFP title game

  • Rachel & Jared Shedd, Cumming, a couple divided by opposite allegiance, sport opposing head gear while taking in the festivities on Georgia Street on Saturday, Jan. 8, 2022, in Indianapolis. (Curtis Compton/Atlanta Journal-Constitution via AP)

    Rachel & Jared Shedd, Cumming, a couple divided by opposite allegiance, sport opposing head gear while taking in the festivities on Georgia Street on Saturday, Jan. 8, 2022, in Indianapolis. (Curtis Compton/Atlanta Journal-Constitution via AP) Associated Press

 
Associated Press
Associated Press
 
 
Updated 1/10/2022 3:11 PM

INDIANAPOLIS -- The Latest on the College Football Playoff championship game (all times local):

___

 

3 p.m.

Indianapolis' city streets were bustling Monday afternoon, almost five hours before No. 1 Alabama and No. 3 Georgia played for college football's national championship.

The blue Colts attire that local fans usually wear was replaced with red hats, shirts, jackets and jerseys of the two Southeastern Conference teams, playing for a title in the Midwest.

Fans waited in long lines inside and outside restaurants despite temperatures hovering in the mid-20s, while others flocked to Monument Circle for afternoon concerts with Breland and Sam Hunt underneath the sun-drenched skies.

Alabama beat Georgia five weeks ago in the SEC title game, but the Bulldogs are a slight favorite. This is the first rematch for the championship in the playoff era.

by signing up you agree to our terms of service
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 

The game kicks off at Lucas Oil Stadium at 8 p.m. and airs on ESPN.

___

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

0 Comments
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 
Article Comments
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 