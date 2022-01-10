Grains mixed, livestock lower.

CHICAGO -- Grain futures were mixed on Monday in early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade. Wheat for Mar. gained 12 cents at $7.5450 a bushel; Mar. corn was off 1 cent at $5.9950 a bushel; Mar. oats fell 6.75 cents at $6.61 a bushel; while Jan. soybeans was up 1.50 cents at $13.7850 a bushel.

Beef and pork were lower on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Dec. live cattle fell 2.85 cents at $1.3677 a pound; Jan. feeder cattle was off 1.05 cents at $1.6132 a pound; Feb. lean hogs lost 3.33 cents at $.7837 a pound.