Grains mostly lower, Livestock lower

Wheat for Mar. was up 4.50 cents at $7.63 a bushel; Mar. corn fell 10.25 cents at $5.9650 a bushel, Mar. oats was off 6.25 cents at $6.62 a bushel; while Jan. soybeans declinced 26 cents at $13.7850 a bushel.

Beef and pork were lower on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange. Feb. live cattle was off 1.07cents at $1.3625 a pound; Jan. feeder cattle fell 1.18 cents at $1.6092 a pound; while Feb. lean hogs lost 1.28 cents at a pound.