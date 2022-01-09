 

List of inactive players for NFL games in Week 18

                                                                                                                                                                                                   
 
By Associated Press
Associated Press
 
 
Updated 1/9/2022 12:10 PM

PITTSBURGH AT BALTIMORE

Steelers: QB Dwayne Haskins; P Corliss Waitman; RB Anthony McFarland; LB Tegray Scales; T Dan Moore (ankle); DT Carlos Davis.

 

Ravens: QB Lamar Jackson (ankle); WR James Proche; CB Anthony Averett (ribs/chest); G Ben Powers (foot); TE Tony Poljan; NT Isaiah Mack; LB Odafe Oweh (foot).

CINCINNATI at CLEVELAND

Bengals: K Evan McPherson; QB Joe Burrow (knee); CB Jalen Davis; LB Logan Wilson; WR Tee Higgins; DE Cam Sample (hamstring); DT D.J. Reader (rest).

Browns: CB Troy Hill (knee); RB Kareem Hunt (ankle); S Ronnie Harrison Jr. (ankle); S Richard LeCounte III; G Hjalte Froholdt; DT Sheldon Day.

INDIANAPOLIS AT JACKSONVILLE

Colts: CB Xavier Rhodes (hamstring); DE Ben Banogu; OT Julien Davenport; OL Will Fries; RB Marlon Mack; WR Dezmon Patmon; WR Mike Strachen.

Jaguars: TE James O'Shaughnessy (hip); DL Taven Bryan; WR Tavon Austin; TE Kahale Warring.

TENNESSEE AT HOUSTON

Titans: WR Dez Fitzpatrick; T Kendall Lamm (illness); CB Greg Mabin; OLB Derick Roberson; LB Jayon Brown; DE Naquan Jones (knee); NT Teair Tart (ankle).

Texans: QB Deshaun Watson; WR Chris Conley (knee); DL Ron'Dell Carter; TE Jordan Akins; DL Chris Smith; DL Jaleel Johnson; DL Derek Rivers.

WASHINGTON AT NEW YORK GIANTS

Washington: WR Curtis Samuel (hamstring); DE Montez Sweat (NIR-personal); TE Sammis Reyes (hamstring); T Saahdiq Charles (knee); DE Nate Orchard; QB Garrett Gilbert; K Brian Johnson.

Giants: QB Mike Glennon (wrist); WR John Ross (knee); WR Kadarius Toney (shoulder).

GREEN BAY at DETROIT

Packers: RB Aaron Jones (knee); LB De'Vondre Campbell (elbow); CB Jaire Alexander (shoulder); DE Kingsley Keke (illness); S Shawn Davis; OL Jake Hanson; DL Jack Heflin.

                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 

Lions: OT Penei Sewell (illness); FB Jason Cabinda (knee); WR Trinity Benson; OT Dan Skipper; QB David Blough; RB Jermar Jefferson, DE Jashon Cornell.

CHICAGO at MINNESOTA

Bears: DT Akiem Hicks (ankle); RB Ryan Nall; T Elijah Wilkinson; G Lachavious Simmons; CB Duke Shelley (heel).

Vikings: QB Kellen Mond; CB Mackensie Alexander (ankle); RB Wayne Gallman; G Wyatt Davis (illness); CB Kris Boyd (ribs); DT Michael Pierce (illness); TE Zach Davidson.

