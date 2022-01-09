 

Seahawks' Diggs carted off with right knee injury

                                                                                                                                                                                                   
 
By Associated Press
Associated Press
 
 
Updated 1/9/2022 7:22 PM

GLENDALE, Ariz. -- Seattle Seahawks Pro Bowl safety Quandre Diggs was been carted off the field in the fourth quarter Sunday after suffering a right knee injury against the Arizona Cardinals.

Diggs appeared to slip on the grass just before being blocked and immediately grabbed his knee. Players on both teams were visibly upset as Seattle's trainers worked on Diggs. Teammate D.J. Reed threw his helmet.

 

Diggs was in tears as he was carted off, as were several of his teammates.

Diggs made his first Pro Bowl this season and is set to be a free agent this offseason. He led the Seahawks with five interceptions this season and was third with 63 tackles before Sunday's game.

