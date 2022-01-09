Program to help low-income Illinoisans extended a year

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. -- Low-income taxpayers across Illinois who have outstanding fines won't have money taken from their their state income tax returns, officials announced.

Recognizing that the COVID-19 pandemic has made things tougher financially for low-income people, state Comptroller Susan Mendoza announced that a deferral program implemented last year will be extended for a second year, the Chicago Tribune reported.

Mendoza stressed that the fines and fees must be paid when the deferral program ends - something she expected to happen after this year.

She said the ongoing pandemic made it necessary to extend for another year the deferral program that includes a moratorium on parking fines, traffic fines and court dues.

'Again this year, families on the financial edge are counting on their state income tax refunds to pay bills they have been putting off as COVID causes hardships,' Mendoza said in a statement.

Last year's moratorium affected about 50,000 taxpayers. That meant that about $18 million in overdue fees and fines that would otherwise have been collected were not taken out of residents' tax refunds, Mendoza's office said.

To qualify for the program, a family of four can earn no more than $57,414 and a single person can earn no more than $21,430, Mendoza's office said.