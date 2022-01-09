Comedians, friends, co-stars react to death of Bob Saget

FILE - In this Aug. 3, 2008, file photo, actor and roastee Bob Saget speaks at the "Comedy Central Roast of Bob Saget," in Burbank, Calif. Saget, a comedian and actor known for his role as a widower raising a trio of daughters in the sitcom 'Full House,' has died, according to authorities in Florida, Sunday, Jan. 9, 2022. He was 65. Associated Press

Bob Saget, the comedian and actor known for his role as a widower raising a trio of daughters in the sitcom 'Full House,' was found dead Sunday in Florida. His death at 65 shocked peers and fans and tributes came flooding in on Twitter, praising the veteran comedian for his talent and kindness.

___

'Bob Saget was as lovely a human as he was funny. And to my mind, he was hilarious. We were close friends and I could not have loved him more.' - Norman Lear, via Twitter

'I am broken. I am gutted. I am in complete and utter shock. I will never ever have another friend like him. I love you so much Bobby.' - John Stamos, via Twitter

'I don't even know what to say about Bob Saget. I loved him and was so lucky to work with someone so funny, soulful and kind. His role on himym was a voice in the future, looking back on all of life's complexity with a smile, and that's how I'll always remember him.' - "How I Met You Mother" co-creator Craig Thomas, via Twitter

'Oh no. RIP Bob Saget. Truly one of the nicest guys and so funny. Very sad.' - Marc Maron, via Twitter

'Bob Saget'» Just the funniest and nicest...' - Jon Stewart, via Twitter

'Still in shock. I just spoke with Bob a few days ago. We stayed on the phone as usual making each other laugh. RIP to friend, comedian & fellow Aristocrat Bob Saget.' - Gilbert Gottfried, via Twitter

'Oh god. Bob Saget!!! The loveliest man. I was his TV daughter for one season and he was always so kind and protective. So so sorry for his family.' - Kat Dennings, via Twitter

'You couldn't find a nicer or sharper wit than Bob Saget. Shocked and devastated.' - Kathy Griffin, via Twitter

'R.I.P. buddy....Life can turn to (expletive) in one moment. My heart aches for his whole family. In often a ruthless business he was historically not just hilarious but more importantly one of the kindest human beings I ever met in my career.' - Richard Lewis, via Twitter

'I had the pleasure of a once in a lifetime candid interaction with Bob Saget and Norman Lear a few months ago that had a warmth generally reserved for long time friends. Every story I heard about Bob was confirmed that night. His dark humor, generosity, and love for ppl.' - Jeremy O. Harris, via Twitter