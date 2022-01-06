Ravens put Ricard on IR; Boyle to COVID-19 list
Updated 1/6/2022 8:15 PM
OWINGS MILLS, Md. -- The Baltimore Ravens put fullback Patrick Ricard on injured reserve Thursday with a knee injury.
The Ravens also put Ricard on the reserve/COVID-19 list, along with tight end Nick Boyle.
Quarterback Lamar Jackson missed another practice because of his ankle issues. Cornerback Anthony Averett (ribs/chest), wide receiver Marquise Brown (ankle), guard Ben Cleveland (head) and linebacker Odafe Oweh (foot) also missed practice.
Baltimore hosts the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday in the regular-season finale.
___
More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl and https://apnews.com/hub/pro-32 and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL
Article Comments
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.